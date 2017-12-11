Carrefour's Brazilian unit elects Malige as chairman

The board at the Brazilian unit of French retailer Carrefour has elected Matthieu Malige as chairman, it said in a statement on Monday.

SAO PAULO: The board at the Brazilian unit of French retailer Carrefour has elected Matthieu Malige as chairman, it said in a statement on Monday.

Pierre-Jean Sivignon resigned as chairman of Grupo Carrefour Brasil on Dec. 8 and the board elected his replacement on the same date, it said.

