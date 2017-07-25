Caterpillar beats estimates, bumps up forecast

Caterpillar Inc reported quarterly profit and revenue that handily beat estimates, helped by strong demand for its construction equipment in China, and the company raised its outlook for the year, sending its shares up 5 percent.

The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker said it now expects 2017 sales and revenue of US$42 billion to US$44 billion, up from its previous forecast of US$38 billion to US$41 billion.

Caterpillar said it now expects 2017 adjusted earnings of about US$5 per share, up from the US$3.75 it had previously forecast.

Analysts on average were expecting 2017 earnings of US$2.95 per share on revenue of US$40.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit attributable to common stockholders rose to US$802 million, or US$1.35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$550 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.49 per share, compared with the average estimate of US$1.26.

Total sales and revenue rose 9.6 percent to US$11.33 billion, beating the estimate of US$10.93 billion.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)