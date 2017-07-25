Caterpillar boosts outlook, sending shares higher

NEW YORK: Global machinery giant Caterpillar reported a jump in second-quarter profits on Tuesday (Jul 25) and lifted its full-year forecast, amid strong construction in China and improving commodity markets.

Net income for the quarter ending Jun 30 rose 46 per cent to US$802 million, as revenues climbed 9.6 per cent to US$11.3 billion.

Caterpillar, which manufacturers industrial equipment, saw its share price rise sharply on the better-than-expected results.

All three of Caterpillar's divisions scored higher revenues, with increased Chinese infrastructure and residential investment boosting construction revenues, and solid investment in natural gas infrastructure in North America lifting sales in its energy business.

"Our team delivered an impressive quarter. As demand increased, we continued to control costs and generated higher profit margins," Caterpillar chief executive Jim Umpleby said.

"While a number of our end markets remain challenged, construction in China and gas compression in North America were highlights in the quarter," he said.

"Mining and oil-related activities have come off of recent lows, and we are seeing improving demand for construction in most regions."

Caterpillar boosted its 2017 sales outlook to a range of US$42 to US$44 billion, US$3-4 billion higher than the previous estimate. The company also projected higher full-year profits.

Shares of Caterpillar surged 5.0 per cent to US$113.60 in pre-market trading.