Caterpillar CFO Brad Halverson to retire

Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Brad Halverson would retire in early 2018.

The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker said it would launch an external search to fill the CFO position.

Halverson, who is also currently the group president of the company, joined Caterpillar in 1988 as an accountant.

