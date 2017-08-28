CBS Corp agrees to buy Australia's Ten Network

CBS Corp , owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, agreed to buy Australian free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd , the Australian broadcaster's administrators said on Monday.

SYDNEY: CBS Corp , owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, agreed to buy Australian free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd , the Australian broadcaster's administrators said on Monday.

"The decision to enter an exclusive transaction deed with CBS followed a rigorous sales process," PPB Advisory and KordaMentha said in a joint statement.

Ten called in administrators in June.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Pullin)