CEO of Raytheon's Forcepoint eyes IPO

FRANKFURT: US missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday (Jun 24).

"Raytheon has undertaken that Forcepoint will achieve for civilian cyber defence what Raytheon does for the defence of nation states, and we think that we could unleash enormous potential in our company via a stock exchange listing," Matthew Moynahan said.

He said it was a little early to contemplate such a move, though, according to the newspaper.

Raytheon bought an 80 per cent stake in Forcepoint, then known as Websense, from private equity firm Vista in 2015 for US$1.9 billion and combined it with its own cybersecurity operations. Vista owns the other 20 per cent.

Vista retains the right to exit the joint venture, including by requiring Raytheon to buy its 20 per cent stake or by Forcepoint's pursuing an IPO.

Forcepoint made sales of US$566 million and operating income of US$51 million in 2016.