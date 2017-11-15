Cerberus takes 3 percent stake in Deutsche Bank

U.S. buyout fund Cerberus has taken a 3 percent stake in Deutsche Bank , Germany's flagship lender said on Wednesday.

The investment makes Cerberus the fourth-largest shareholder after China's HNA group, Qatar and money manager Blackrock .

The move comes after the investor built a 5 percent stake in the country's second-largest listed bank, Commerzbank , in July.

Cerberus declined to comment.

(Reporting Arno Schuetze and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Tom Sims)