Cerberus takes 3 percent stake in Deutsche Bank

U.S. buyout fund Cerberus has taken a 3 percent stake in Deutsche Bank , Germany's flagship lender said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are seen early evening in Frankfurt, Germany January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT: U.S. buyout fund Cerberus has taken a 3 percent stake in Deutsche Bank , Germany's flagship lender said on Wednesday.

The investment makes Cerberus the fourth-largest shareholder after China's HNA group, Qatar and money manager Blackrock .

The move comes after the investor built a 5 percent stake in the country's second-largest listed bank, Commerzbank , in July.

Cerberus declined to comment.

(Reporting Arno Schuetze and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Tom Sims)

Source: Reuters

