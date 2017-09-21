Changi Airport passenger traffic up in August

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled more passengers in August compared to the year before, with traffic boosted by growth from all regions.

The airport registered 5.27 million passenger movements last month, a 7.0 per cent increase compared to August last year, Changi Airport Group said in a release on Thursday (Sep 21).

However, it was lower than the 5.42 million passengers that passed through Singapore in July.

Changi said that, among its top 20 busiest routes, the fastest-growing were Guangzhou, Penang and Taipei.



Of its top 10 markets, India achieved double-digit growth for the eighth consecutive month. Traffic from India grew by 18 per cent in August, Changi said.



China and Malaysia also achieved double-digit growth in August.



Aircraft movements rose 4.9 per cent to 31,750 landings and takeoffs compared to the same period last year, while airfreight throughput grew 10.7 per cent to reach 180,590 tonnes.



More than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories.



There are more than 7,000 weekly scheduled flights, and an aircraft takes off or lands every 90 seconds, Changi said.