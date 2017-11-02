Chesapeake Energy posts smaller loss as costs fall

Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller loss in the third quarter as it kept a tight lid on costs and benefited from higher oil prices.

REUTERS: Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller loss in the third quarter as it kept a tight lid on costs and benefited from higher oil prices.

Net loss available to shareholders was US$41 million, or 5 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$1.26 billion, or US$1.62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chesapeake had incurred operating expenses of US$3.51 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Total revenue fell to US$1.94 billion from US$2.28 billion.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)