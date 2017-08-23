Chevron CEO John Watson to step down: WSJ

Chevron Corp Chief Executive John Watson is stepping down from his post atop the nation's second-largest oil company, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

A successor for Watson, 60, who has been the company's chairman and chief executive since 2010, has not been formally approved by the company's board. A leading candidate is Michael Wirth, 56, Chevron's vice chairman, the WSJ said.

Chevron spokespeople were unavailable to comment immediately.

