REUTERS: Oil and gas major Chevron Corp announced an US$18.3 billion capital and exploratory budget on Wednesday.

The 2018 budget is "down for the fourth consecutive year," Chief Executive John Watson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in BengaluruEditing by Sandra Maler)