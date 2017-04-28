Chevron swings to first quarter profit on cost cuts, rising oil prices

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

HOUSTON: Oil producer Chevron Corp said on Friday it swung to a first-quarter profit due to cost cuts and rising crude prices .

The company posted net income of US$2.68 billion, or US$1.41 per share, compared to a loss of US$725 million, or 39 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 0.4 percent to 2.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Source: Reuters