Chevron swings to quarterly profit as costs drop

REUTERS: U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp swung to a quarterly profit on Friday as some costs fell and production jumped.

The company reported a second-quarter net income of US$1.45 billion, or 77 cents per share, compared to a net loss of US$1.47 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production rose 10 percent to 2.89 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

