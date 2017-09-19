China an 'unprecedented' threat to global trade, says US trade rep

WASHINGTON: The World Trade Organization was not equipped to respond to the "unprecedented" threat from China's policies, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Monday (Sep 18)

"The sheer scale of their coordinated efforts to develop their economy, to subsidise, to create national champions, to force technology transfer and to distort markets in China and throughout the world is a threat to the world trading system that is unprecedented," he said.

Lighthizer said he did not want to "prejudge" the outcome a pending US investigation into Chinese intellectual property policies, but there is "an awful lot to indicate there's a problem."

President Donald Trump's administration this month blocked Chinese efforts to acquire a US semiconductor firm in Oregon due to national security issues, partly because of concerns about forced transfer of sensitive technology.

Washington has also cited national security in launching probes of Chinese steel and aluminum production. Lighthizer said that changes to a system that leads to trade deficits and fails workers are on the way.

“There has been a growing feeling that the system that has developed in recent years is not quite fair to American workers and manufacturing and that we need to change,” he said. “We will have change in trade policy.”

