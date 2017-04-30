China April manufacturing activity expands in April, official PMI falls from previous month

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in April, an official survey showed on Sunday, as producer price rises lost steam and authorities moved to tackle risks in the property market and credit growth.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.2 in April, compared with the previous month's reading of 51.8 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a reading of 51.6.

