China plans 4-month crackdown to protect foreign investors' intellectual property rights

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry on Monday uneveiled a four-month crackdown, running from September until the end of 2017, to protect the intellectual property rights of companies with foreign investors.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said China would target theft of business secrets, knockoffs of well-known brands, the trade of goods in violation of intellectual property rights and take steps to protect copyrighted material.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)