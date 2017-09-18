China's Commerce Ministry says EU solar panel decision is a "positive step"

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that the European Union's decision to lower the minimum price for imported Chinese solar panels is a "positive step" for market normalization.

The E.U. decided on Sept. 16 to lower the minimum price that Chinese solar panel makers are allowed to sell into Europe, the ministry said in a statement on the its website.

The ministry added that it hopes the E.U. will terminate all anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs against Chinese solar panel imports.

