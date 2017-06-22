China's Dalian Wanda Group denies 'rumors' of bond sales

China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

BEIJING: China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Wanda Group, controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin, called the speculation "rumors", and said it was operating normally.

Wanda-issued bonds traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 1.8 percent on Thursday, and shares in Wanda Film Holding Co fell 10 percent, before they were suspended on the Shenzhen bourse.

(Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Himani Sarkar)