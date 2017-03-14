China's industrial output up 6.3% on-year in Jan-Feb, beating forecasts

BEIJING: China's factory output rose 6.3 per cent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 per cent, both beating expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted factory output would growth 6.2 per cent in the first two months this year, picking up from December's 6.0 per cent as demand for manufactured goods improves at home and abroad.

Analysts had expected fixed-asset investment growth of 8.2 per cent, quickening from 8.1 per cent in the whole of 2016.

Growth of private investment quickened to 6.7 per cent from 3.2 per cent last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, suggesting an improved appetite from private firms to invest after a sharp loss of momentum in the last few years.

Private investment accounts for about 60 per cent of overall investment in China. Retail sales growth was well below expectations, however.

Retail sales rose 9.5 per cent in January-February from a year earlier. Analysts had forecasted they would rise 10.5 per cent, easing from December.

China combines January and February activity data in a bid to smooth out seasonal distortions caused by the timing of the long Lunar New Year holidays, which began in late January this year but fell in February last year.

China is targeting growth of around 9 percent in fixed asset investment for 2017, while retail sales were expected to increase about 10 percent, the state planner said during the nation's annual parliamentary session this month.

China has cut its economic growth target to about 6.5 percent this year to give policymakers more room to push through painful reforms to contain financial risks. The economy grew 6.7 per cent in 2016, the slowest pace in 26 years.