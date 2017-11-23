China's Okay Airways orders five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for US$1.4 billion

Boeing and Okay Airways, China's first privately owned airline, have finalised an order for five 787-9 Dreamliners for US$1.4 billion, Boeing said on Thursday.

BEIJING: Boeing and Okay Airways, China's first privately owned airline, have finalised an order for five 787-9 Dreamliners for US$1.4 billion, Boeing said on Thursday.

The new order will strengthen Okay Airway's plan to expand into the long-haul market, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Okay Airway's president Li Zongling as saying.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring DeskEditing by Greg Mahlich)