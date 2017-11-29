China's steel hub Tangshan lifts emergency pollution measures: Officials

BEIJING: China's top steel producing city of Tangshan has lifted emergency measures to tackle a recent three-day bout of heavy air pollution, the city government said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 29).

The measures, classified as Level 2 emergency response measures, were implemented on the afternoon of Nov 25 and halted on Nov 28 at 10am, it said.

The steps taken included restricting the production of sintering machines at steel mills, halting the production of a range of building materials such as cement and ceramics and a ban on the mixing of concrete and spraying paint outdoors.

In addition, no natural gas furnaces or coal boilers were allowed to be used by heavy industry.

The announcement added that the city would continue to enforce measures under Beijing's pollution campaign that started on Nov 15 and will last until Mar 15.

Tangshan in northern Hebei province is one of the 28 northern cities ordered by Beijing in August to draw up plans to thin traffic and reduce industrial activity to reduce pollution.

The city produces nearly 100 million tonnes of crude steel a year, more than the United States, and is routinely listed among China's 10 smoggiest cities.

The city government said last month it would halve its iron production capacity from mid-November until mid-March to fight the winter smog.