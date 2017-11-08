China's Tencent buys 12 percent stake in Snapchat owner

China's Tencent Holdings Ltd has bought a 12 percent stake in Snapchat parent Snap Inc , a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Snap said Tencent acquired 145.8 million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock through open market purchases this month. http://bit.ly/2zqvybE

Snap had about 1.2 billion shares outstanding.

