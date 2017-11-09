China's Tencent wants to cooperate with Snap on games

HONG KONG: Chinese tech firm Tencent Holdings Ltd said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 9) it wanted to use its expanded stake in Snapchat owner Snap Inc to explore cooperation on mobile games publishing and a news feed.

Tencent, which first invested in Snap in 2013, has recently bought enough shares to raise its stake in Snap to 12 per cent, the California-based company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Games and a news feed have not been a part of Snapchat, although the company on Tuesday launched a redesign.

