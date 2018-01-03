China to boost intellectual property protection: state media
China's state council said on Wednesday it will boost intellectual property rights protection, state-run China National Radio reported.
BEIJING: China's state council said on Wednesday it will boost intellectual property rights protection, state-run China National Radio reported.
The council also said during a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang it would improve the business environment for companies in China, according to the report.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)