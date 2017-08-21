China Unicom Shanghai unit says to raise US$9.25 billion, less than flagged

China United Network Communications Ltd , the Shanghai-listed unit of telecoms group China Unicom, said it plans to raise 61.73 billion yuan (US$9.25 billion) in a private placement, more than US$2 billion less than previously announced.

The company made the announcement in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange late on Sunday. It gave no reason for the change in the value of the placement.

On Monday, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd , the Hong Kong unit of the group, said trade in its shares would resume.

The state-owned group had announced on Wednesday it was raising the funds via its Shanghai-listed unit from more than a dozen investors, including tech giants Alibaba Group , Tencent Holdings , and Baidu .

