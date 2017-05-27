Chipotle probe finds hackers stole payment card info in data breach

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to access customers' card data, including its number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants between March 24 and April 18.

REUTERS: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to access customers' card data, including its number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants between March 24 and April 18.

An investigation into the breach found the malware searched for track data from the magnetic stripe of payment cards used in certain Chipotle and Pizzeria Locale restaurants.

The Mexican food chain said the malware has since been removed.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)