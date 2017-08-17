Cisco's revenue falls for seventh straight quarter

Cisco Systems Inc's revenue fell for the seventh straight quarter as declines in its switches and routers businesses outpaced gains at its newer software-focused divisions, such as security.

The world's largest networking gear maker said on Wednesday revenue fell nearly 4 percent to US$12.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 29, compared with a year earlier.

Net income fell to US$2.42 billion, or 48 cents per share, from US$2.81 billion, or 56 cents per share.

