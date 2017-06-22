Citi poaches two senior UBS Asia bankers for China, EMEA roles

Citigroup Inc has appointed UBS Group AG senior China banker Jiang Guorong as its chairman and head of China corporate and investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

HONG KONG: Two senior bankers working for UBS Group AG in Asia have left to join Citigroup Inc , adding to other top bankers who have left the Swiss bank in the region in the last few months.

Jiang Guorong, who has been with UBS for about three years and was its head of China investment banking and vice-chairman of Asia investment banking, has left to join Citi as chairman and head of the bank's China corporate and investment banking.

Guorong is likely to start his role at Citi in September this year, according to a memo sent to staff at the U.S. bank and seen by Reuters. A spokesman for Citi in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.

Separately, Citi on Thursday announced the hiring of Alison Harding-Jones, UBS' head of Asia Pacific M&A, as its new head of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) M&A and vice-chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.

In her new role, Harding-Jones, who worked at UBS for 28 years, will focus on growing M&A market share across the EMEA sectors and countries. She will move from Hong Kong to London, according to a Citi statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With her long track record of building successful M&A practices... she will be a strong asset to our team and a key part of our growth strategy," said Raymond McGuire, global head of corporate and investment banking at Citi.

A UBS spokesman declined to comment on Guorong and Harding-Jones leaving the bank.

The latest exits from UBS adds to other senior level departures the bank has seen in Asia in the last six months.

In May, UBS lost three senior investment bankers, including its deputy head of China, Cheng Wang, who is due to join Morgan Stanley in August as vice chairman of investment banking in Asia Pacific.

Joseph Chee, one of UBS' top dealmakers in Asia, who was the go-to banker for Chinese state and private companies seeking to raise funds in Hong Kong and the United States, left in January to set up his own fund.

sentifi.com Channel News Asia - Sentifi topic widget

In December last year, Damien Brosnan, co-head of Asia ECM at UBS, left the bank only seven months after taking up that position.

UBS was a powerhouse in Asia equity capital markets and along with Goldman Sachs Group Inc , it dominated the league tables from 2002. But in the past two years its performance has suffered as Chinese investment banks made inroads.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Yan Jiang and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)