Coach to rename itself Tapestry Inc

REUTERS: Luxury handbag maker Coach Inc said on Wednesday it would rename itself Tapestry Inc, months after acquiring smaller rival Kate Spade.

The company said the name change, effective Oct. 31, reflects its evolution from a single brand company to a multi-brand firm.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)