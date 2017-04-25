Coca-Cola's profit plunges 20 percent on bottling refranchising costs

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit, largely weighed down by higher costs related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to US$1.18 billion, or 27 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.48 billion, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11.3 percent to US$9.12 billion, declining for the eighth straight quarter.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)