Cognizant revenue rises 9.1 percent

REUTERS: IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's revenue rose 9.1 percent in the third quarter on higher spending from its healthcare and financial clients.

The company said on Wednesday its net income rose to US$495 million or 84 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$444 million or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$3.77 billion from US$3.45 billion.

