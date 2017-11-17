Comcast approached Twenty-First Century Fox to buy some assets: source

Comcast Corp has approached Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and expressed interest in buying some major assets, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

REUTERS: Comcast Corp has approached Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, expressing interest in the same assets that Walt Disney Co had approached Fox for recently, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Shares of Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox were up 5.4 percent at US$30.90 in after market trading on Thursday. Comcast was marginally higher at US$37.35.

The news comes days after media reports said Fox had held talks to sell most of its film and cable television assets to Disney.

Fox and Comcast did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNBC first reported on Comcast's interest.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza)

