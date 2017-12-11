ComfortDelGro shares rev up on back of Uber deal

SINGAPORE: Shares of taxi giant ComfortDelGro rose in morning trading on Monday (Dec 11), following the announcement that it will acquire a majority stake in Uber's rental car business for about S$642 million.

The counter was last seen at S$2.00, up 4.71 per cent as of 10.20am.

Singapore's biggest taxi operator said on Friday it would buy over 51 per cent of Lion City Holdings, which has a fleet of about 14,000 vehicles.

The S$642 million deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will allow ComfortDelGro's taxi drivers to receive ride requests on the Uber driver app and let Uber riders book its taxis directly.

San Francisco-based Uber will retain the remaining stake in Lion City.

The announcement comes more than three months after a possible tie-up between the two companies first broke in August.

Then, shares of ComfortDelGro similarly got a fillip as markets saw the deal as possibly helping the taxi operator, as well as Uber, to compete against Grab, which had joined hands with the other five taxi companies in Singapore.

But since then, the stock has fallen around 11 per cent.

Phillip Capital Research investment analyst Richard Leow said the deal announced last week has both its advantages and disadvantages for ComfortDelGro.

For one, while it allows the taxi operator to collaborate with its competitor, the joint venture exposes the company to the asset-heavy aspect of vehicle rental, which will incur capital spending.

It also does not directly address the decline in its taxi business.

"Comfort (and) City Cab drivers will now have access to Uber’s ride-booking app-based platform, but we do not see that as doing much for the taxi business, in terms of maintaining driver stickiness, nor the resultant contraction to taxi fleet," Mr Leow said.

However, the deal could be a "net positive" for ComfortDelGro's engineering business given that the taxi operator will likely be providing engineering maintenance services to the joint venture, he added.