Commentary: Does it matter when economists get their predictions wrong?

SINGAPORE: Whether it’s Asia’s economic outlook or Britain’s weather, forecasting is notoriously tricky.

With Britain's weather, wind and rain can blow in from all directions, a sunny day can become cloudy very quickly and temperatures can fluctuate unexpectedly. Forecasters have many variables to factor in, which is why they sometimes get it wrong.

Nonetheless, if a highly-trained TV meteorologist with years of experience and mounds of data says clearly and definitively that a hurricane isn’t going to happen, most people would accept that as a fact. And they would naturally be confused and angry if a massive storm with hurricane-force winds subsequently caused widespread death and destruction.

That’s what happened in 1987, in a forecast that has gone down in history. Beloved UK TV weatherman Michael Fish, with the air of a kindly professor correcting a naïve student, said this: “Earlier on today, apparently, a woman rang ... and said she heard there was a hurricane on the way ... well, if you're watching, don't worry, there isn't!"

But there was. And after the buildings had collapsed, the trees uprooted and 18 people had died, questions were raised about whether there was any point in having weather forecasters if such a cataclysmic event couldn’t be predicted.

Thirty years on, and Michael Fish’s poor forecasting has become the centre of attention once again – but this time in an economic context.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane said that the failure to predict the 2008 financial crisis was a “Michael Fish” moment for economists. He went on to say that the British central bank’s warning of a severe economic downturn if the UK voted to leave the European Union showed similar shortcomings, adding that the worst predictions might turn out to be scare stories.

Shortly afterwards, the Bank of England’s governor Mark Carney also acknowledged that Britain’s economy had performed much better than expected in the wake of the Brexit vote – which, of course, is precisely when the Bank of England was expecting things to turn sour.

While Britain’s economy might still suffer badly once the EU separation happens, what seems clear is that most predictions - including, it seems, those from the finest economic minds in the world - can be taken with a liberal pinch of salt.

For the Bank of England wasn’t the only organisation to be taken by surprise by the resilience of the British economy after the Brexit vote. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently upgraded its GDP forecast for the country, mostly because of a stronger-than-expected performance in the latter half of 2016.

That was a sharp reversal from what was said shortly before the country went to the polls, when Christine Lagarde, the head of the IMF, said the impact of a Brexit vote would range from "pretty bad to very, very bad consequences". There would be a stock market crash and housing prices would fall.

What has since happened? The FTSE 100 has been reaching record highs, and property prices continue to rise in most places.

INCORRECT FORECASTS ARE NOTHING NEW

Of course, the inability of many economists to make accurate forecasts is nothing new.

As Andy Haldane pointed out, few people predicted the financial crash of 2008. Everything seemed generally rosy in the view of most.

Wind back a little further and where were the experts raising red flags ahead of the Asian financial crisis?

Such missteps aren’t confined to the once-in-a-decade, history-making events.

On Tuesday (Jan 17), Singapore posted a 9.4 per cent increase in December's exports, taking private economists by surprise as they were expecting 5.8 per cent growth. Earlier in the month, China export data fell much more than expected in December with a 6.1 per cent decrease, far worse than the 3.5 per cent decline expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Of course, making economic forecasts isn’t an exact science. But when experts miss the mark by a wide margin, it’s legitimate to ask whether a fresh approach is needed for such forecasts – or, indeed, whether they play any useful role.

It’s perhaps not surprising that Andy Haldane suggested that the economics profession is to some degree in crisis.

But should we care?

On a routine level, we should to some extent. Close attention is paid to what private economists are saying about growth, exports and other data. It helps frame our mindsets, our expectations and our day-to-day lives.

And if we’re being given inaccurate information, then such forecasts run the risk of either informing badly-made decisions, or worse, being self-fulfilling prophesies. “Economists say growth is going to slow sharply? Better start worrying then and cutting back on our daily spending!” The net result? Economic activity slows.

But at a bigger level, we should definitely care.

Because if financial experts around the world can’t forecast economic catastrophes equivalent to Britain’s storm of 1987, and can’t help us prepare for such events – then who can?

David Bottomley is Supervising Editor of digital news at Channel NewsAsia and the 2013 SIAS Financial Journalist of the Year.