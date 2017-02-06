Commentary: Hanging in there - Indonesia's growth consolidates further

Though Indonesia's Q4 GDP growth came a tad shy of expectations, OCBC's Wellian Wiranto argues that its domestic orientation and low export levels to the US mean that growth will reach 5.2 per cent this year, especially if structural reforms continue apace.

SINGAPORE: In a world where the market wakes up wondering which fellow leader Donald Trump has argued with over the phone, or which country is at the receiving end of his unfair currency devaluation accusations, it is rather hard to quibble excitedly about the second decimal place of a GDP print that reflects how a particular economy did months ago.

Yet, that is precisely one factor we have to keep in mind when we look at Indonesia’s Q4 GDP print today. At 4.94 per cent, it is but a hair’s breadth away from rounding up to the 5.0 per cent that the market had generally expected beforehand.

Moreover, while it is true that it marks a slower growth print compared to what the economy achieved the quarter before, the trajectory going forward should be more encouraging.





To begin with, the chief culprit of the relative slowdown in Q4 remains that of a pull-back in government spending. In particular, the budget rationalisation plan that Finance Minister Sri Mulyani instituted when she took over the portfolio in late July continued to show its imprint, with contribution of government spending to overall growth remaining negative in Q4.





Compared to Q3, however, the magnitude of government spending’s drag on growth has minimised to nearly flat at -0.15 per cent year-on-year in Q4, versus nearly -3 per cent year-on-year in the prior quarter. Even if it is unlikely that government spending will surge back massively in 2017, we have nonetheless seen the back of considerable pullback, particularly as the new year kicks in and allows the government to reset the clock on its budget deficit cap once more.

Meanwhile, private consumption has remained largely supportive of overall growth. This particularly important segment – comprising about 55 per cent of the economy – showed growth of 4.99 per cent year-on-year in Q4, comparable to 5.01 per cent in Q3. The fact that the employment picture remains stable and that previous rate cuts by the central bank have yet to fully work their way through the system should provide support to consumption in the coming quarters.

Moreover, with commodity prices rebounding, coupled with some easing of export rules for minerals, household spending in the outer islands in particular will also be better placed. As a cross-check, the mining industry’s growth, going by sectoral GDP data, was at 1.6 per cent year-on-year in Q4, compared to 0.29 per cent in Q3.

Altogether, while it is easy to state the obvious that Indonesia’s growth has been flatlining thus far, we are less sold on the idea that there will not be any pick-up from here, and we remain comfortable with our view that growth will reach 5.2 per cent this year.

In particular, with our house view of an oil price recovery to US$65 per barrel by year-end, Indonesia is likely to be a beneficiary given its commodities exports base. The flip side of such a scenario, of course, is that inflation may pick up and limit the room for further monetary easing. On that front, our sense is that even without such an inflation upside risk, the chances of further rate cuts by the central bank – which has already delivered as many as 150bps cuts last year – are relatively minimal anyway given its focus on currency stability.

Overall, our sense is that compared to other Asian economies, Indonesia’s growth risk is actually tilted to the upside. Its domestic orientation is sometimes under-appreciated and can make all the difference in a year where the nascent global trade recovery may well be nipped in the bud by a rise of protectionist policies. For good measure, one ratio that investors should pay attention to more and more in the coming months is that exports to the US are but 1.9 per cent as a percentage of Indonesia’s GDP. This is lower than neighbouring Malaysia, for example, and especially when compared to places like Vietnam.





The fact that Indonesia needs to boost its export base over the medium term is undeniable and the government’s structural reforms in closing the infrastructure gap, for example, remain crucial. Still, in a world where we should all count our blessings, for Indonesia one existing blessing is that it is much less entwined with the world’s trade flows for now – and that might work out nicely in the near term.