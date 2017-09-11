Commentary: Singapore businesses should woo consumers with instant messaging

Messaging applications are changing the business-customer relationship. Royston Tay argues that this is a win for customers.

SINGAPORE: Today’s online and offline businesses are rapidly realising the importance of being in close contact with their customers and messaging apps are giving them a convenient means to do so.

For example, over the last long weekend, I sent a WhatsApp message to my wakeboarding operator to confirm my booking and received a 70 per cent discount through Facebook Messenger from a store where I had made a past purchase.

And it is not just us millennials that are using messaging.

My parents’ karaoke teacher keeps his students entertained with singing videos sent to a WhatsApp group, while their real estate agent updates them on new condominium launches via WhatsApp.

If you look at the average person’s smartphone, you’re bound to see at least one instant messaging app. With choices including WhatsApp, Viber, iMessage, Snapchat, WeChat and many more, it is evident that messaging is gaining popularity. Both the number of users, and the amount of time people spend messaging is on the rise.

Instant messaging has overtaken social media and email to be the most widely used communications channel. Although it initially started as a way for people to communicate socially with each other, the prevalence of smartphones and high levels of engagement make it an ideal way for businesses to communicate with their consumers.

ShopBack, a platform that refers shoppers to merchants and allows shoppers to receive part of their cash back, is a good example. It has been using Facebook Messenger since 2014 to interact with its customers, striving for a 100 per cent response rate within one hour on weekdays and three hours on weekends.

The immediacy of such communications help to build customer trust, retain loyalty and burnish brand image.

A NATURAL CONVERSATION

Businesses can leverage customers’ familiarity with messaging to connect with them, making interactions feel more personal and natural, with no need for customers to learn how to navigate a new app.

Brick and mortar businesses can take advantage of the scannable profile codes LINE, WeChat and Facebook Messenger offer. When placed around the physical store, the codes allow customers to access the business’ messaging profile in an instant.

Businesses can thus easily establish a communications channel with their clientele fairly easily. To kick this off, in-store promotions can be run as incentives. Consumers may be familiar with this already.

If not, they can look out for embeddable buttons on companies’ websites, or links on Facebook advertisements that seamlessly connect to a Facebook Messenger conversation. These allow customers to ask questions directly without the hassle of opening up their email accounts or having to locate the contact person in the company.

QUICK RESPONSES TO QUICK QUERIES

Instant messaging works best when consumers need relatively short, factual answers to be provided quickly, though not necessarily immediately.

However, businesses should exercise discretion to identify which types of conversations would be best served by messaging and which lend themselves better to other communication modes, such as a phone call, email or snail mail.

After all, communications tools are just a means and customer service is the ends.

Good customer service is often about managing unexpected issues where the customer is often already frantic or angry and the situation unclear. So some customer issues will still require strong human intervention to call, meet and attend to urgent customer needs.

For example, when dealing with a food and beverage business, messaging works well for simple tasks such as reserving tables, ordering a take-away or checking on the status of a delivery. However, a complex order such as a customised catering for a party is likely to require a lengthy, detailed discussion. As such, a phone conversation followed by an email confirmation would be more appropriate.

Consumers can also be more understanding in remembering that smaller businesses may not have the manpower to answer messages 24/7, particularly after office hours or on weekends. On their part, businesses in such situations should set an autoresponder to allow their customers to know when to expect a reply and maintain goodwill.

EFFICIENT, PERSONALISED SERVICE

The benefits messaging offers businesses extends beyond quicker response times. Messaging, combined with the right customer relationship management system, enables frontline staff such as customer support agents to pass contextual information on when support from another agent is required.

This ensures that customers won’t have to repeat necessary details, a common bugbear that often drives down their satisfaction. Companies can also include customers’ messaging platform profiles in their business records, for easier identification and follow-up. Streamlining these processes can save customers from considerable frustration.

Recently, there has been a lot of hype around using artificial intelligence (AI) and chat bots for messaging. At present, AI is still some way from being able to hold a comprehensive conversation across a wide range of topics like a human being can.

The value they offer, however, is in their speed and patience in dealing with specialised topics, such looking up information like shipment dates, answering frequently asked questions or making shopping recommendations.

The best bots today behave more like Automated Teller Machines. At the outset, they present a menu of topics they are able to help with. For more complex topics, many provide an option to transfer the conversation to a customer support agent. This automates a significant portion of repetitive conversations, where necessary information is provided for customers to read themselves.

Customer support agents are freed up to focus on more pressing and complex issues instead. This saves customers from waiting on the phone for long periods, listening to mindless music.

Businesses should not underestimate how these tweaks can overhaul the customer service experience.

Given how smartphones are indispensable in this era, businesses should be open to exploring different ways to leverage applications to engage with their customers.

And for consumers, the promise of better customer service is already in their hands. On that note, I need to go and settle details of my upcoming Amazon cruise, by sending a WhatsApp message to the captain of the boat himself.

Royston Tay is vice president and general manager of messaging at Zendesk.