Conoco Phillips trims capex after posting quarterly loss

REUTERS: U.S. oil and natural gas producer ConocoPhillips posted a quarterly loss on Thursday and cut its 2017 capital spending by 4 percent to US$4.8 billion, part of a reaction to depressed crude prices .

The company posted a net loss of US$3.4 billion, or US$2.78 per share, compared to a net loss of US$1.1 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production fell 8 percent to 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)