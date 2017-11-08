ConocoPhillips aims to spend US$5.5 billion/year for rest of decade

NEW YORK: ConocoPhillips , the largest U.S. independent oil and natural gas producer, said on Wednesday it would spend US$5.5 billion annually for the rest of the decade on capital projects as long as oil prices stay above US$50 per barrel.

The Houston-based company also said it expects to pay off more than US$4.6 billion of debt by 2020, reducing its debt load to US$15 billion. Continuing a theme of focusing on profits and not production, ConocoPhillips said it would generate a 20 percent cash return on capital employed by the end of the decade.

