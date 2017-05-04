Credit Suisse pays US$400 million over toxic mortgages, failed US credit unions

Credit Suisse Group AG paid US$400 million to settle claims that the Swiss bank sold toxic mortgage securities that contributed to the demise of three federal credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Credit Suisse Group AG paid US$400 million to settle claims that the Swiss bank sold toxic mortgage securities that contributed to the demise of three federal credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

The National Credit Union Administration said the settlement resolves the 19th of 20 lawsuits it filed in the last six years against banks over their underwriting or sale of securities to five credit unions that failed in 2009 and 2010.

Including a US$445 million accord with UBS Group AG announced on Monday, the NCUA said it has recovered roughly US$5.1 billion from the banks from these lawsuits.

It said proceeds will be used to pay claims against the Constitution Corporate, Members United Corporate, Southwest Corporate, U.S. Central and Western Corporate credit unions.

Credit Suisse's payment resolves claims that the bank misled Southwest Corporate, U.S. Central and Western Corporate about the risks of US$715 million of residential mortgage-backed securities bought from 2005 to 2007, court records show.

Advertisement

The payment is separate from a US$50.3 million settlement that the bank reached in April 2016 to resolve claims in a separate NCUA lawsuit, the regulator said.

Credit Suisse did not admit wrongdoing.

A spokeswoman, Nicole Sharp, said the bank was pleased that "another legacy matter has been resolved," and had set aside enough money for the settlement in the first quarter.

The NCUA voluntarily dismissed its case against Credit Suisse on Tuesday in connection with the settlement, court records show.

It said the 20th case over mortgage securities relates to the now-bankrupt NovaStar Financial Corp.

The case is National Credit Union Administration Board v. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC et al, U.S. District Court, District of Kansas, No. 12-02648.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)