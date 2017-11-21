Credit Suisse says no contact with any Saudi sovereign wealth funds

Credit Suisse Group has not been approached by any Saudi sovereign wealth funds about becoming investors, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday in response to a Financial Times column suggesting just such a possibility.

"While we would welcome all potential new shareholders, to date we have not been in contact with any sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia," a bank spokesman said.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Writing by Michael Shields)