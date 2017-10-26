CSX postpones investor conference amid leadership shakeup

CSX Corp , the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, said on Wednesday it is postponing an Oct. 30 investor conference to a later date, and said its board approved a US$1.5 billion share buyback program.

CSX's decision comes hours after it announced the appointment of Jim Foote as its new chief operating officer.

CSX also said its board authorized US$1.5 billion in share repurchases, which builds upon the US$1.5 billion program it recently completed.

