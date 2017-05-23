Daimler says German prosecutors search premises in emissions probe

German carmaker Daimler on Tuesday said the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office would search Daimler premises as part of a fraud probe related to the possible manipulation of exhaust-gas after-treatment in diesel-engine cars.

The Daimler AG sign with raindrops is pictured before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Daimler declined in a statement to elaborate beyond saying it was cooperating with authorities.

In April, the Stuttgart-based carmaker warned that U.S. authorities had investigated diesel emissions pollution and so-called auxiliary emission control devices, which could lead to significant penalties and vehicle recalls.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters