Daimler shares seen falling 3.5 percent after excess emissions report

FRANKFURT: Shares in Mercedes maker Daimler were indicated to open 3.5 percent lower in Frankfurt on Thursday after a report it had been accused of selling more than a million cars with excess emissions in Europe and the United States.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported late on Wednesday that prosecutors were examining the possible use of defeat devices to manipulate emission levels during tests. It cited a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court.

Daimler declined to comment on the continuing investigation and said it was fully cooperating with the authorities.

