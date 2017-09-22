Daimler to invest US$1 billion in Alabama plant, create over 600 jobs

Germany's Daimler said it will invest US$1 billion to expand its U.S.-based Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama to start building electric sport-utility vehicles there from about 2020.

More than 600 new jobs will be created as part of the investment, which includes plans to build a facility in 2018 near the factory in Tuscaloosa to produce batteries for zero-emission vehicles, Daimler said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters story.

Stuttgart-based Daimler is joining a rush to add car-making capacity in the world's most profitable vehicle market that most analysts and industry executives expect to contract moderately over the next several years.

