Delaware top court rules for Chicago Bridge in Westinghouse dispute

WILMINGTON, Del: The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in its in US$2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.

The two companies have been sparring over a 2015 deal in which Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp , bought the nuclear construction business of Chicago Bridge but later sought an adjustment to the closing deal price.

