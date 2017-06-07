Delphi, Transdev to develop self-driving shuttle service in Europe

Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a growing web of global alliances aimed at putting self-driving vehicles on the road over the next four years.

In a joint statement, Delphi and Transdev will test driverless vehicles in Normandy and outside Paris, in advance of building a commercial service that could be deployed in other markets.

The Delphi-Transdev partnership will provide "a clear path to commercializing automated mobility on demand," said Glen De Vos, Delphi's chief technology officer, in a media briefing.

Delphi is contributing a self-driving system that it has been developing with Israeli mapping and vision expert Mobileye NV , which is being acquired by U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp .

Transdev will provide dispatch, routing and remote control-command services, the companies' statement said.

Delphi has been building its expertise and capability in self-driving vehicles through partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Several of its affiliates will participate in the project with Transdev, including Ottomatika (vehicle control software), Control-Tec (real-time data analytics) and Movimento (over-the-air software updates).

In May, German automaker BMW AG announced that Delphi will join a self-driving partnership that includes Intel and Mobileye.

Transdev is a mobility services provider that is controlled by Caisse des Depots, an investment arm of the French government. Veolia Environnement SA , the French waste management company, holds a 30-percent stake.

Transdev operates public and private transport services in 19 countries.

Earlier this year, it formed a research partnership with Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co to develop a driverless system for public transport and on-demand use.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by W Simon)