Delphi buys self-driving technology firm nuTonomy for US$450 million

Business

Delphi buys self-driving technology firm nuTonomy for US$450 million

A self-driving car being developed by nuTonomy, a company creating software for autonomous vehicles, is guided down a street near their offices in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bookmark

DETROIT: Delphi Automotive Plc will buy self-driving software startup nuTonomy for US$450 million, it said on Tuesday, helping the auto supplier put automated vehicles into commercial use in 2019, a year earlier than planned.

Boston-based nuTonomy is developing software systems to operate self-driving cars and manage commercial fleets of those vehicles.

Both Delphi and nuTonomy have been testing self-driving cars in Singapore and Boston.

Delphi said nuTonomy would continue to operate as an independent unit in Boston, in cooperation with Delphi's Ottomatika software unit in Pittsburgh.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark