Delphi to spin off powertrain unit, eyes developing tech; stock rises

DETROIT: Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.

Delphi, the former unit of General Motors , has shed most of its lower-margin automotive supplier businesses in recent years and is seen as one of the companies best placed to grow as the industry moves toward self-driving vehicles.

The company said the move to spin off its traditional powertrain business that is focused on the internal combustion engine - the heart of the automobile since its creation - was more of a positioning tactic.

In a conference call with reporters, Delphi Chief Executive Officer Kevin Clark rejected the suggestion that there are doubts about the long-term viability of the internal combustion engine and said the as-yet-unnamed spinoff company had plenty of areas for potential growth.

"We believe ... the internal combustion engine is going to be around for long time," Clark said.

"The need for focused product development has become more critical," he added. "This is really about how do we position (the powertrain business) so we can better serve our customers."

Shares of Delphi were up about 9 percent at US$85.24.

Delphi has partnerships through its autonomous vehicle business with Intel Corp and Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye , which is being bought by Intel for US$15.3 billion.

The move to the self-driving auto universe has traditional car companies and tech majors battling to be the first to bring these vehicles to the masses. Alphabet Inc's Google unit has invested heavily in the area and Apple Inc has been issued a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California fuelling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology.

But the stark divide between companies deemed as focusing on "old" technology versus those seen as benefiting from "new" electric and autonomous vehicle technologies is well demonstrated by the valuations of GM and Tesla Inc .

GM sold 10 million cars in 2016 compared to less than 80,000 for Tesla, but GM's stock barely moved last week when the company reported a blowout first-quarter net profit. Yet as of Wednesday Tesla, which is not profitable, was worth close to US$2.3 billion more than GM.

Delphi itself has been a darling of Wall Street with its shares up more than three-fold since the end of 2011. Before Wednesday's announcement of the spinoff, the company's stock was up more than 14 percent since the start of 2017.

In 2016, the powertrain unit contributed around US$4.5 billion to Delphi's revenues, or around 27 percent of its total sales.

The spinoff will be tax free and is expected to be completed by March 2018, Delphi said.

Delphi shareholders will hold stock in both companies.

The automotive supplier said Liam Butterworth, currently senior vice president and president of the powertrain unit, will become the new company's chief executive.

Delphi bases its top management in Michigan but is headquartered in England for tax purposes.

Chris McNally of Evercore ISI said in a research note that the spinoff would allow "investors to invest in a clean, high growth" autonomous and electric vehicle company, and "separates the traditional Powertrain division where investors are less clear about the strategic direction of diesel penetration and the internal combustion engine over the medium/long term."

On Wednesday, Delphi also reported a better-than-expected first-quarter net profit as revenue rose in all regions, and it gave a robust full-year earnings outlook.

Quarterly net profit from continuing operations was US$335 million or US$1.24 per share, up from US$320 million or US$1.15, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings per share was US$1.59. Analysts had expected US$1.46.

Delphi said it expects second-quarter earnings per share of between US$1.62 and US$1.68, compared with analysts' expectations of US$1.68.

The company said full-year earnings per share should be US$6.40 to US$6.70, compared with analysts' forecasts of US$6.53.

