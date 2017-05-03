Delphi to spin off powertrain unit; stock climbs

Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.

DETROIT:

The company also reported a better-than-expected first-quarter net profit as revenue rose in all regions, and it gave a robust full-year earnings outlook.

"Today's announcement represents an exciting opportunity for our businesses by creating two independent companies, each with a distinct product focus, a proven business model, and the flexibility to pursue accelerated investments in advanced technologies that solve our customers' most complex challenges," Delphi Chief Executive Officer Kevin Clark said in a statement.

Delphi shares rose to US$86.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company has shed most of its lower-margin automotive supplier businesses in recent years and is seen as one of the companies best placed to grow as the industry moves toward self-driving vehicles.

This has made it a darling of Wall Street, which has sent its shares up more than three-fold since the end of 2011. Before Wednesday's announcement, the company's shares were up more than 14 percent since the start of 2017.

Delphi bases its top management in Michigan but is headquartered in England for tax purposes.

The spinoff of the powertrain unit will be tax free and is expected to be completed by March 2018, Delphi said.

Delphi shareholders will hold stock in both companies.

The automotive supplier said Liam Butterworth, currently senior vice president and president of the powertrain unit, will become the new company's chief executive.

In an analyst note, Chris McNally of Evercore ISI said the spinoff would allow "investors to invest in a clean, high growth" autonomous and electric vehicle company, and "separates the traditional Powertrain division where investors are less clear about the strategic direction of diesel penetration and the internal combustion engine over the medium/long term."

Delphi reported a quarterly net profit from continuing operations of US$335 million or US$1.24 per share, up from US$320 million or US$1.15, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of US$1.59. Analysts had expected US$1.46.

Delphi said it expects second-quarter earnings per share of between US$1.62 and US$1.68, compared with analysts' expectations of US$1.68.

The company said full-year earnings per share should be US$6.40 to US$6.70, compared with analysts' forecasts of US$6.53.

(Reporting By Nick Carey. Editing by Jane Merriman and W Simon)