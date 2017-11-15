Department of Justice approaches state AGs to block AT&T-Time Warner deal: source

The U.S. Department of Justice has approached state attorneys general to block AT&T Inc's US$85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Justice Department has already received a few signatures from state attorneys general to sign on to a complaint seeking to block the deal, CNBC reported, citing sources. http://bit.ly/2A0xOrd

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier and a major pay-TV provider, and Time Warner, which owns the premium channel HBO and news channel CNN, have struggled to keep viewers who have been flocking to online services like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

